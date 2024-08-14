The corporation complied with an order from Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who also blocked R$50 million and the congressman’s social media accounts

THE PF (Federal Police) carried out this Wednesday (Aug 14, 2024) a search and seizure order for the senator’s passport Val’s Milestones (Podemos-ES). The action was carried out by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), in the Disque 100 operation.

The corporation, however, did not locate the document. Moraes also authorized the blocking of R$50 million of the senator’s funds and the suspension of his social media profiles. OX (formerly Twitter) did not deactivate the congressman’s account on the platform.

Marcos do Val is suspected of obstruction of justice after exposing photos of delegate Fábio Schor, responsible for the investigations against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the PF.

“He is responsible for arresting innocent patriots and making thousands of children cry because of the absence of their parents.”, says one publication.

The senator also shared videos of the children of blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio – who had another arrest warrant issued in this operation, but is on the run and living in Spain.

According to the PF, the blogger used the “condition of minority to hide its true authorship” of the material.

Blogger Allan dos Santos was also the target of an arrest warrant. He is in the United States, where he is seeking asylum.

Node Xdo Val said that the decision is unconstitutional and that he only has R$1,000 in his blocked bank account. He also stated that the court decision blocked the account where he receives compensation for his work in the Senate.

On Tuesday (13.Aug), Elon Musk’s social network shared Moraes’ confidential decision on the case and cited “censorship”.