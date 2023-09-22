Senator had accepted an invitation from Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), but the party said he would block it; tucano must still discuss the issue with Eduardo Leite

The senator Marcos Do Val (Podemos-ES) gave up leaving Podemos to join the PSDB hours after publishing an image of himself with the party’s membership document, this Thursday (September 21, 2023). The senator had accepted the invitation to Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF).

The retreat came after an official note issued by the PSDB national directory. The toucans reported that they were surprised by the news and that they will block the entry of the senator from Espírito Santo “if it happens”. Read the complete of the document (PDF – 28 kB).

O Power360 found that Izalci told Do Val that joining the PSDB was supported by:

Izalci also told Do Val that he would travel to Porto Alegre (Rio Grande do Sul) on Friday morning (September 22, 2023). Reason: deal with the matter with Eduardo Leite (PSDB), governor of the State and national president of the PSDB.

Do Val, however, declared that he will not wait for the result of a possible conversation between Izalci and Leite. He said that he remains in Podemos and that the PSDB’s decision to refuse his membership was not “his problem”.

“For me, it just shows the party’s fear [PSDB] with my person. Since the party was from [Geraldo] Alckmin and Alexandre de Moraes”declared the senator – both the vice-president and the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) have already been affiliated with the party.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE