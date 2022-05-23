There is great expectation around what Barcelona can do next season. To do this, the culé team will seek to sign a significant number of signings on the market of proven quality in Europe and that can make the Catalans one of the best squads in the world and avoid another blank year. This has been confirmed by Xavi himself.
Among the team’s priorities is the lower zone where they have not only shown deficiencies throughout the recently closed cycle, but also have a limited number of options, which is why it is essential to close defensive signings. One of the main tasks is to find a newspaper for Jordi Alba and the chosen man is Marcos Alonso.
The Chelsea footballer knows perfectly well that he is the one chosen by Xavi and Joan Laporta’s board to reinforce the left-back, for which he will sit down with the London team’s board to request his transfer in the summer, hoping that the still champion of the Champions League is accessible by assessing the duration of the contract that Marcos has of only one year. Alonso has 6 years with the Blues, so he expects flexibility from the club.
