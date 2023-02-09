Spanish football is once again dyed in mourning. Marcos Alonso Peña, former player and father of soccer player Marcos Alonso, has passed away today, Thursday, February 9, at the age of 63 after suffering a long illness.
Born in Santander on October 1, 1959, he is the son of fellow former player Marcos Alonso Imaz ‘Marquitos’. Marcos Alonso Peña began his career as a footballer in his native Santander, training in the lower categories of Racing Santander to later play with the first team with which he made his debut on September 25, 1977.
Between 1979 and 1982 he played for Atlético de Madrid, and that year he made the leap to FC Barcelona where he would stay for five seasons before returning to the rojiblanco team. He also went through the ranks of Logroñés for a season and finally returned to the club where it all began, Racing Santander, where he would hang up his boots in 1991. Marcos Alonso was also international with the Spanish team on 22 occasions, forming part of the team that He played in the 1984 Euro Cup.
After hanging up his boots, Marcos Alonso began his coaching career. He started as Jorge D’Alessandro’s second at Atlético de Madrid and in 1995 he already took over the reins of Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he sat on the benches of Racing, Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid, Zaragoza, Valladolid, Málaga and Granada 74 between 2007 and 2008, in what was his last adventure as a coach.
Alonso comes from a family of soccer players, since his father was Marcos Alonso Imaz, better known as Marquitos, a former Real Madrid player, among other clubs, who was part of Di Stéfano’s Madrid winning five European Cups. The saga of footballers continues as the son of Alonso Peña, Marcos Alonso Mendoza, is also a footballer and currently plays for FC Barcelona.
