FC Barcelona is still behind another Chelsea player. The Blaugranas have the entire market in search of a left-back who will rest Jordi Alba and end up inheriting his lane, and finally Marcos Alonso is the chosen one. The culés were also interested in Azpilicueta, captain bluebut after its renewal, they have decided to focus exclusively on the signing of the left-hander.
Marcos Alonso, at 31 years old, is at his best and Xavi would have specifically requested his transfer. Since the man from Madrid has decided not to renew with Chelsea, the Londoners would be willing to negotiate for him, although the relationship with Barça has cooled after the Blaugrana club deprived him of some signings. In favor of the Catalans are the intentions of Chelsea to hire Cucurella, in an operation that will need income, as it will be expensive.
The Londoners hope to get at least 15 million euros for Marcos Alonso, a figure that Barça is not willing to pay for now, but that in a negotiation they could accept.
Marcos Alonso’s agent was in Barcelona last week to also negotiate the player’s salary and everything seems to indicate that the parties agree to unite their paths. The player would also be willing to use the resource of the “transfer request” something usual in England, which would help pressure his departure from the British team, since it is a procedure in which a body of the Premier League enters to mediate between the player and the club to reach an agreement.
Marcos Alonso only has one year left on his contract, so if they don’t let him go, he would leave next season for free, so club and player are destined to understand each other, and it is most likely that we will soon see the player with the Barca shirt.
