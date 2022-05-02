The victory over Mallorca leaves FC Barcelona with the current objective almost fulfilled, to stay in second place in La Liga, this implies that the culé team will be able to be in the next Champions League in a much friendlier hype and in the same way, they will be able to play the next Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid, league champion and Betis and Valencia, Copa del Rey finalists.
Already positioned to fight for everything, the Barcelona team will form the best possible squad in the next summer market, where one of the priorities is to sign a newspaper for Jordi Alba, where a specific name stands out right now, Marcos Alonzo.
Fabrizio Romano confirms that the Chelsea winger is a real option for Barcelona to be able to take over from Jordi Alba, who has been playing everything for two seasons. The blues player ends his contract in 2023 and has not the slightest intention, because in fact his wish is to return to Spain, being so, the Catalans will present a formal offer to the London team for the transfer of Alonso, hoping that his conditions contractual terms make the London painting value its sale.
#Marcos #Alonso #option #Barcelona
Leave a Reply