FC Barcelona’s assembly of its squad surprised, as the Catalans were left with 3 full-backs on the left after the market closed: Jordi Alba, Alex Balde and the newcomer Marcos Alonso. And although this seemed like an exaggeration, Xavi claimed that Alonso and Balde’s ability to play in other areas of the pitch would make their presence useful.
It is a fact that the Barcelona coach was not wrong. Given the injuries to Araujo, Koundé and Christensen, Eric García’s absence from the game and Gerard Piqué’s retirement, Xavi had to improvise with Alonso as a center-back on the left, a change that has been much more than positive, as the former Chelsea footballer fulfills whenever he is on the field.
The Blaugrana are so satisfied with Alonso’s performance as a central defender on the left that they have decided not to move in the winter market for the signing of another defender and are even considering putting a renewal offer on the table of the Spanish defender, who signed a contract for only one year and its continuity was subject to its performance. It is evident that the latter has been much more than positive and has satisfied everyone in Barcelona.
