Former soccer player and former coach Marcos Alonso Peña, father of Barcelona’s current international defender and son of the famous Marquitos, a historical symbol of Real Madrid, died this Thursday at the age of 63, a victim of cancer.

Marcos Alonso grew up in la tierruca, in that prolific Racing de Santander youth academy of the time, and made his debut at the age of 18 with the first team. His great irruption into the elite caused him to sign for Atlético de Madrid two years later. After three seasons at the rojiblanco club, he joined Barcelona, ​​where he performed at his best level and won a League (1984-85), a Copa del Rey (1983), a Spanish Super Cup (1983) and two League Cups (1983 and 1986).

In 1987 he returned to Madrid, beginning a second stage at Atlético, which would be hindered by a knee injury. The winger went through CD Logroñés and retired at the club where he was born, helping Racing to achieve promotion to the Second Division.

Quick and skillful in dribbling, the winger was capped 22 times. Throughout his four years in the national team, Marcos Alonso scored a goal, participated in the historic 12-1 draw against Malta and was a fixture with José Emilio Santamaría and Miguel Muñoz.

After hanging up his boots, he alternated his tasks as a radio collaborator with those of a coach. As a coach, his career led him to a handful of national benches: Rayo Vallecano, Racing, Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid, Zaragoza, Valladolid, Málaga and Granada 74.

As a footballer, Marcos Alonso stood out for his great skill and speed. His greatest sporting successes were achieved at Barcelona, ​​a club where he joined in 1982. His extremely difficult header goal in the last minute of the 1983 Copa del Rey final between Barça and Real Madrid that gave the title to the Catalan team is a of the great historical images of the competition. In said game Marcos Alonso played alongside Diego Armando Maradona and Bernd Schuster, among others.