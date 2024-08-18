River Plate continues to break the summer market. According to a report by journalist Juan Pablo Varsky, Marcos Acuña is already a player of the Millonarios and this Monday, August 19, he will travel to Argentina to sign his contract with the institution.
The 32-year-old footballer, world champion in Qatar 2022, was part of the Sevilla squad and in the next few hours he will be available to Marcelo Gallardo.
According to information from journalist Gastón Edul, from TyC Sports, the left back of the Argentine National Team will arrive in Núñez in the next few hours, and although there are still some details to be defined, his signing would be a fact.
Spanish media reported that Sevilla were looking to free up a place for a former EU player and that Acuña’s departure would also save them a significant salary. The Andalusian side were willing to let the defender go “even almost for free”, reported Diario AS.
River Plate has been very active in the summer transfer market and has made some important signings in recent weeks, taking into account the return of Marcelo Gallardo, in addition to the signings of Germán Pezzella, Fabricio Bustos and Maximiliano Meza.
Marcos Acuña will return to Argentine football after seven years in the Old Continent. During his European adventure, the full-back played for Sporting Lisbon and in 2020 he signed with Sevilla.
With Sporting he won two League Cups and a Portuguese Cup, while with Sevilla he lifted the 2023 Europa League.
#Marcos #Acuña #River #Plates #signing
Leave a Reply