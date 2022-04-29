Former governor of Goiás has been hospitalized since Wednesday night (Apr 27) at the Sírio-Libanês hospital, in São Paulo.

Former Governor of Goiás Marconi Perillo (PSDB) will undergo a medical procedure this Friday (29.sex.2022) to treat a cardiac arrhythmia. The 58-year-old politician has been hospitalized since Wednesday night (Apr 27) at the Sírio-Libanês hospital in São Paulo.

According to the last medical bulletin released on the morning of this Friday (28.Apr.2022), Perillo presented a picture of “recurrence of arterial flutter” — a condition in which the upper chambers of the heart beat rapidly — and is being treated for the reversal of the condition. He is under the care of the doctor Maurício Scavanacca.

“The patient will undergo a radiofrequency ablation procedure, in addition to the pharmacological treatment already instituted”says the note signed by Luiz Francisco Cardoso and Ângelo Fernandez, the hospital’s health directors.

The procedure is performed to treat cardiac arrhythmias and consists of introducing 2 catheters into the patient’s veins and arteries, so there is no need to open the chest.

Perillo is one of the best-known names in politics in Goiás, he governed the state for 4 terms in 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014. Currently, the politician is interim president of the PSDB in Goiás. Because of his medical condition, the party postponed the presidential candidate’s agenda. João Doria in Goiás.

This is not the first time the toucan has had health problems. In January, Perillo fell ill and was rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted with a cardiac arrhythmia. The politician was discharged a day later.

In March, he was diagnosed with a lung infection, but opted for treatment at home.