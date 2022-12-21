In the report, the jury states that Beelen is ‘a monstrous talent’ that ‘rises above itself time and time again’. “Behind his name are countless radio shows with ditto highlights. At night, in the morning or in the evening: at any time he knows how to prove himself and shows that radio is more than just a chat picture. A broadcast from Giel is never standard. As a listener you are constantly curious about what is to come.”
The 45-year-old Beelen won a Marconi Award four times before, always for best presenter. He will not be heard on the radio for the next year. Beelen is going on a world tour.
The other prizes, the Marconi Award for best broadcaster and for up-and-coming talent, will be presented on January 26 during the RadioRing gala.
