In the last few hours he passed away at the age of 69 Franco Zuccafamous voice actor And theatrical actor Italian. Although in his career he also distinguished himself for his own theatrical careerFranco Zucca is primarily known for lending his voice to numerous actors and animated characters.

As for the live-action works, Franco Zucca has voiced actors of the caliber of Bruce Dern (in Haunting – Presenze, The Hole, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Once upon a time in … Hollywood),

Ben Kingsley (in Schindler’s List, In Search of Bobby Fischer, The Confession, The Last Legion, War, Life), Michael Caine (in Off-stage Noises, Journey to the Mysterious Island), JK Simmons (in Autumn in New York, Ladykillers, I Love You, Start from scratch), Michael Gambon (in Dark Dead, Omen – The Omen, Victoria and Abdul) e John Stahl (in Game of Thrones).

Moving to the world of animation, Franco Zucca dubbed Manty in A Bug’s Life – Megaminimondo, George Sanderson in Monsters & Co., Zeke in Ice Age, Erik Hellstrom in Atlantis – The Return of Milo, Furgus in rank, Jerry Jumbeaux in Zootropolis and Jorgen Von Strangle in the animated series The Fairly Oddparents.

What remains to be done is to extend our deepest condolences to all Franco Zucca’s friends and relatives.