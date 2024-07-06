Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/07/2024 – 18:13

The huge lawns of the Federal District and some of its most iconic locations, such as the TV Tower, the Plano Piloto Bus Station, the subway and other public spaces will be the stage for the Marco Zero Occupies Brasília Festival with a week of dance in the urban landscape, which began this Saturday (6) and continues until next Saturday (13). The series of performances will travel across the DF with Brazilian and Angolan artists, with strong indigenous and black participation. There will be 16 artistic interventions and two workshops held in different spaces in Taguatinga, Ceilândia, Núcleo Bandeirante and Plano Piloto.

According to the organization, all performances are free and invite the public to experience the diverse possibilities of the body that dances throughout the city in cultural occupations and shopping centers.

The festival opened on the lawn of 216 Norte, to the sound of maracas, toré steps, prayers and the sound resonances between nature and the city. The indigenous artist Idiane Crudzá, from the Kariri-Xocó People, from Alagoas, presented Every City Was Once a Forest.

“The street represents the fusion of the ordinary, everyday, routine world and extraordinary, imponderable manifestations. Choosing to act in this space of resistance, eminently made of memories, flows and distinct presences, has been the guiding thread of the Marco Zero Festival since its creation almost 20 years ago,” explains Marcelle Lago, dancer, creator and coordinator of the festival, which had its first edition in 2006.

With resources from the Funarte Program to Support Continued Actions 2023, this year’s edition brings to Brasília talents such as the actress and performer from Minas Gerais Idylla Silmarovi and the artist from Mato Grosso Kiga Bóe, an indigenous member of the Bóe Bororo people, from the Meruri village. Also part of the program is the Companhia Dual, from São Paulo, which will present the show at the TV Tower Duo for 2 Losta reinterpretation of the theatrical text Two Lost in a Dirty Nightby Plinio Marcos.

From Pernambuco, Marco Zero welcomes artist Rebeca Gondim, who presents Revenge on Friday (12), at Mimo Bar (SQN 205). Rebeca’s dance expresses the stories of the black people from the outskirts, with movements that recall the games of popular cultures, the improvisation of the masters of ceremonies and the evasions of frevo. Also from Pernambuco, Gabi Holanda and Plataforma Beira perform On the edgewhich brings to dance the anguish and hopes of those who live on the banks of rivers and mangroves suffocated by the advance of real estate speculation.

The Seio Sonoro project, from Brasília, is another attraction at the Marco Zero Festival and is scheduled to perform at the Metrô Galeria. Conceived by a collective of women in dance and music, it presents Be aa duo with original music by women from the city.

The festival features an international presentation by the group Idaebteam, from Angola, which presents Panji Angola Tattoo. The intervention tells the story and paths of three dancing brothers with very unique characteristics within the art. Through dance, Vandro Poster, Geo and Didi BB lead the audience to a mix of emotions and bring with them a beautiful record of Angolan culture.

The Marco Zero Festival program also brings to the stage the collective Debonde (RJ), the Corpus Entre Mundos Company (DF), the artist Kaled Hassan (DF), the dancer Guel Soares (DF), the actress and performer Maria Eugênia Félix (DF) and the dancer Iago Gabriel (DF).

Check out the full schedule for the 2024 edition on the festival website.