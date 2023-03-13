Marco Zavattini, screenwriter and TV author, signature behind large television containers, from ‘Domenica In’ to ‘Porta a Porta’ died this morning in Rome. He was 88 years old, he was born on 10 September 1934. Massimo Liofredi, former director of Rai 2, Rai Ragazzi and the Rai offices in Abruzzo and Moli, gave the news on social media. “A good and kind person, with whom we always worked well. It was an honor to be his friend and to have been able to share many beautiful television pages with him”, writes Liofredi.

Zavattini was the son of Cesare, one of the most relevant figures of Italian Neorealism. Bruno Vespa’s condolences were also immediate: “He has been with us from the beginning and didn’t want to miss out even in times of physical difficulty with his refined advice for the world of entertainment and beyond. We embrace with all our affection the wife and children”, writes the journalist in a note.