Mourning in the world of television, the great author Marco Zavattini died forever at the age of 88

Grave mourning in the world of Italian television, Marco Zavattini passed away forever at the age of 88. He was a great television author, who contributed to the birth and growth of the best known Rai programs, from Domenica In to Porta a Porta.

The sad announcement was released by the former director of Rai 2. Below, the words of Massimo Liofredi:

My lifelong friend Marco Zavattini has passed away. A great television author and a master of Italian entertainment, a person with whom I shared numerous television programs on Rai, including Domenica in. With the death of Marco Zavattini another piece of Italian show business history is gone.

Marco Zavattini was the son of a famous Italian registrar, Cesare Zavattini.

His career in television allowed the growth of television programs such as Domenica In and Porta a Porta. Liofredi today remembers him as a good, kind person, with whom everyone has always worked well and who leaves a lasting impression unfillable void in the hearts of all those who loved him.

It was an honor to be his friend and to have been able to share many beautiful television pages with him.

Farewell to Marco Zavattini, the words of Bruno Vespa

Shortly after the sad news of his passing came the words of Bruno Vespa. The conductor and journalist greeted what he defined one of the most important figures from door to door.

He has been with us from the very beginning and he didn’t want to miss out even in times of physical difficulty with his refined advice for the entertainment world and beyond. We cling with all our affection to his wife and children.

Many messages appeared on social networks, published by personalities from the world of television, who wanted salute and remember the great author.