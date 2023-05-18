The departure of Lionel Messi from PSG is almost signed. The player and the club do not consider any scenario where renewing is a real option, this as a result of the last duel between the two parties. However, Leo’s departure from the French capital team generates more conflicts than the club expected, because as we informed you in 90min, more than one player wants to leave the squad along with the Argentine star, one of them Marco Verratti, who has formed an enormous friendship with the Argentine.
After 10 years, the midfielder has made the decision to step aside within PSG, the club does not want to retain the bad guy, so if there is a team that pays the price that is established, they will give him the freedom to go out without many obstacles, such is the case, that those from the capital of France are already moving into the market for the replacement of the one formed in Palermo.
The sheikhs are willing to release 40 million euros for the possible signing of Ibrahim Sagnare, a containment medium who is signing a great year within PSV Einhoven in the Netherlands and who is in the crosshairs of several of the best teams on the planet. The one from the Ivory Coast has a completely different profile from that of the Italian, as he is more defensive, even able to be central, while Marco is an artist on the ball.
