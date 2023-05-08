PSG is not having a good time both on and off the field. First you have to take into account that the club declared a public battle with Leo Messi the week before and it has been exposed. While in sporting terms, no matter where you look for it, those from the French capital have had a lousy year, despite the fact that they are very close to winning the Ligue 1 title and this is partly due to the fragility of the rest in the league compared to the club that offers the best salaries and not really because of how well things have done on the pitch.
The club has put several weight names on the starting line, including players who no longer have the confidence of the French team. However, in the same way, there are several footballers who do not see an interesting future within a team that has grown tired of failing and that offers financial facilities like no other, but in sporting terms, does not reach the level desired by anyone. one of them the Italian Marco Verratti.
From France they report that after the imminent departure of Messi and the conflict with Neymar, Marco Verratti is not sure he wants to continue within PSG. The Italian has been one of the most constant players for the club for 10 years, but he feels that his career has no real growth, which is why he values this transition stage within France to be able to leave the squad. His price could be around 100 million euros, something that makes selling him difficult despite the interest from Premier League clubs.
