Marco Verde (Mazatlán, 22 years old) is born with revenge. His father, Samuel, also qualified for the Olympic Games, in Barcelona 1992. The family’s setback is that Mr. Verde fell in the first round. Debut and bitter farewell. Over the years, Marco was born, a boy who wanted to be a baseball player like many of his neighbors in Sinaloa. From the age of eight he wanted to honor his father’s legacy to aspire to reach the top in boxing. A decade later he has surpassed all expectations: he has won a medal in Paris. He will fight for gold against the Uzbek Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev next Friday, August 9.

Verde, the pride of the Montuosa neighborhood, has remained firm on the path to the Olympic Games and for the moment has paused his involvement in the professional side of boxing. Amateur sportsmen like him and all those in Paris do not receive millionaire salaries like the great professional figures do. The journey of the Sinaloa native has had great successes, first winning all his fights in the Central American and Caribbean Games and hanging the gold medal in El Salvador after knocking out the Colombian Jhonatan Arboleda. Months later, he landed in Santiago de Chile to defeat all his opponents in the Pan American Games. Yes, he won the gold against the Ecuadorian José Rodríguez by unanimous decision.

In Paris, Verde Álvarez made a strong debut in the round of 16 by beating Tiago Muxanga, from Mozambique, by winning on points. In the next round he faced a tough competitor from India, Dev Nishant, whom he beat at the Roland Garros stadium in a fight that guaranteed Mexico a medal. “I told myself that I was going to give a medal to my father, my grandmother and my coach,” said the Mexican boxer. In the semi-finals on Thursday he faced the British Lewis Richardson after a very close fight. The Mexican already has a cut on his left eyebrow that has not mattered much to him in order to reach the Olympic final. He has the silver assured, although the boxer’s ambition is to beat the tournament favourite.

Boxing has been the sport of Mexicans for decades. It is not for nothing that it is the discipline that has given Mexico the second most Olympic medals: 13, including two golds, three silvers and two bronzes. The two gold medals were won by idols Ricardo Delgado and Antonio Roldán in Mexico 1968. The last time the country had managed to get on the podium was in Rio 2016 when Misael Rodríguez took the bronze. Outside of Olympic sport, Mexico boasts world champions like Saúl Cinnamon Alvarez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Isaac Cruz, Mariana Barbie Juarez…

Marco Verde, cheered on in the ring at Roland Garros, seeks to restore Olympic pride to Mexico with his gloves. In the final he is three points behind rounds to be crowned in Paris and win a gold that his country has forgotten to win since London 2012 in football.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.