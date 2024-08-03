Paris, France.- Marco Alonso Verde, 22, secured Mexico’s fourth medal at Paris 2024.

The “Green” came out with everything in the third round to defeat Nishant Dev of India and thus qualify for the Semifinals of the 75 kilogram category.

After three rounds, Marco was favored by four judges, while only one saw his opponent win. Four judges saw the Mexican win by 29-28, while one saw Dev win by 29-28.

The Sinaloa native, who boxed with an injured left hand, has already secured a bronze, but if he wins in the Semifinals he will go on to compete for gold. Sports Illustrated magazine predicted before the start of the competition that Verde would be a medalist.

And after two rounds Marco was down. The Indian was winning on a judge’s scorecard, and the others were tied.

Verde looks to land upper cuts, but Dev was holding on to the bombs.

But Verde’s punching machine was what led him to take that round. Mexico had not won a boxing medal since Rio 2016, when Misael Rodriguez did so.

Boxing has already given him 14 medals in the Olympic Games.