Mazatlan.- Fly like a butterfly and sting like a bee. Mazatlan boxer Marco Verde was proclaimed the winner of the Continental Elite Championship in Guayaquil, Ecuador, yesterday, after a huge demonstration on the string.

the final duel

The nicknamed “Green” touched the glory of the continental boxer by defeating the local José Rodríguez by unanimous decision, in order to win the gold medal in the Super Welterweight division (67-71 kilograms).

The contest began with the Mexican going to the front to try to connect good blows to his rival, which he achieved twice, in which the ‘Green’ made 1-2 combinations that went straight to the face of the Ecuadorian.

Knowing that he had lost the first round, Rodríguez wanted to put pressure on the Mazatlan in the second round and landed a right hand to the face; however, Verde was smart and came out more “alive” in the exchange.

For the final round, Verde worked his rival with uppercuts to the soft zone that were reducing the condition of the venue, and that in the end gave victory to the Sinaloan in the voice of the different judges.

A curious fact is that this is the second time that the Mazatlan Verde has imposed the Ecuadorian, since he did it the first time in 2021, in the first round, by knockout during a world event in Europe.

With this victory, Marco Verde once again puts the name of Mexico and the port on high, as does Tamara Cruz, who won silver one day in the Super Welterweight final of the women’s division.