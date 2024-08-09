It has been 40 years since a Mexican made it back to the boxing final at the Olympic Games, and Marco Verde steps into the ring today at the legendary Roland Garros Stadium to give his all to bring glory to his country.

The fight will not be easy. The gold in the 71 kilogram category is at stake and the Uzbek Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev is a rival who arrives as the 2023 World Champion… but the “Green” from Sinaloa is not giving up.

Both have already met, because they have coincided in other tournaments. True, Verde boasts a victory in his record over the Uzbek, last February – the last defeat in Muydinkhujaev’s record – but that fight never took place, because the rival lost because he did not get into the ring.

So there are no advantages. Both of them will have to figure it out quickly, since there are only three rounds and it is not worth making mistakes.

Asadkhuja is a fighter who is accurate in counterattacks and who boasts speed. He knows how to avoid blows, and that must be resolved by the Mazatlán native, who is also a southpaw who throws punches from the beginning of the fight, who also connects with power, but who sometimes neglects his guard.

Marco, who was mentioned two fights ago that he had a hand injury, has looked fit, but he will have to pace himself to finish the rounds in good shape and convince the judges.

Ricardo Delgado, in Flyweight, and Antonio Roldán, in Featherweight, are the only Mexicans who have won gold at the Olympic Games, and that was in Mexico 1968.

Hector Lopez, who 40 years ago was the last Mexican in an Olympic final, had to take the silver in the Gallos division.

