Marco van Ginkel returns to PSV again. The 28-year-old routine is round with the Eindhoven club and will join the A-selection for the fifth time later this month. Ice and weather serving, he will be present next Friday at the first training for the new season.
Van Ginkel has now undergone a medical examination and is expected to sign a multi-year contract. The club will only announce the exact conditions under which he and PSV have found each other at a later date.
Fourth addition
He is already the fourth acquisition for the new season, although Van Ginkel was of course already there last season. What has changed is that he came over from Chelsea on loan – just like in the winter of 2016, the winter of 2017 and the summer of 2017. Now Van Ginkel will become a real PSV contract player for the first time.
Earlier, the club already signed Joël Drommel, André Ramalho and Phillipp Mwene for the 2021-2022 football year.
