Van Ginkel has now undergone a medical examination and is expected to sign a multi-year contract. The club will only announce the exact conditions under which he and PSV have found each other at a later date.

He is already the fourth acquisition for the new season, although Van Ginkel was of course already there last season. What has changed is that he came over from Chelsea on loan – just like in the winter of 2016, the winter of 2017 and the summer of 2017. Now Van Ginkel will become a real PSV contract player for the first time.