Football is full of expectations. Sometimes they crystallize and sometimes they don’t. The case of Marco van Ginkel belongs to the second. At least as far as Chelsea, which has announced a list of seven players left free, including Van Ginkel) is concerned. The injuries have been a straitjacket from which the Dutch midfielder has not been able to free himself and that they have left their statistical letter at Stamford Bridge in four games and 97 minutes in eight years. When he signed from Vitesse in 2013, in exchange for 10 million, he was compared in England to Frank Lampard, after marveling in the Bundesliga, but the suit is too big …

Eight years ago Marco was one of the least polished diamonds in the Netherlands. He came from scoring 12 goals and distributing 12 assists in the 2012-13 season, numbers that earned him the ‘Johann Cruyff Award’, an award given to the best young man in the country. Tronio award won by others such as Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Memphis Depay, Christian Eriksen, Wesley Sneijder or Arjen Robben.

Injuries, eternal travel companions

Van Ginkel was, and is, a powerful box-to-boxhence the comparison with a Frenkie Lampard who was giving his last blows (he left for City a year later) at Stamford Bridge when Chelsea threw themselves at our protagonist. However, Damocles and his sword made an appearance soon. In one of his first encounters with his new team, with the ’16’ forming a pair in the center of the field with Lampard, teacher and student, the cruciate ligament was torn.

Milan tried to rescue him and he went on loan to Serie A in 2014, but again the physical problems, in this case in the ankle, did not let him shine. Nor did he at Stoke City, where he failed to score a goal or assist. The story of the ‘broken toy’ due to injuries seemed to take shape, but PSV arrived. In Eindhoven, at just 23 years old, Van Ginkel was smiling again. In fact, he would manage to return to La Oranje. Chelsea saw potential and renewed him, although he kept the loan at PSV, where he scored 16 goals and distributed 5 assists in 2017-18.

Example of resilience

But the straitjacket was tightening again on May 9, 2018, an ordeal of injuries would begin that kept him 32 months without being able to dress short. until last January. Once again, it was PSV the team that opened a halo of light for him and there he felt like a footballer again (he has played 12 games this season). Now, the ‘new Frank Lampard’ leaves Chelsea eight years and four games later. It may not have been able to meet the expectations generated that made it one of the greatest promises on the continent, but it has demonstrated a resilience worth noting. Surely, even if it’s not at Stamford Bridge, we have Van Ginkel for a while.