City can crown a top season in Istanbul with the ‘treble’. “City is now what Real Madrid was last year and we were in our time at AC Milan in the late 1980s, early 1990s; a super ‘team”, he says. ,,And the Barcelona of Messi, Xavi and Iniesta also fits in that list, that was even the most spectacular team, in my experience. Technically, tactically good and so smart.

Interview with Van Basten

Like many football fans, Marco van Basten is annoyed by the increasing game corruption and misbehavior in matches. He calls on FIFA president Gianni Infantino to action in a personal letter and proposes two concrete solutions. Read his heartfelt cry here.

"Manchester City now also play very well together. They have a top player in every position. But a huge amount of money has also been invested in this. Although the art is still to play well together. Pep Guardiola has now done that, both offensively and defensively."

And Inter? “Inter are a difficult team. Really an Italian team that defends stubbornly and counters well. That can be effective. I expect them with Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez as two strikers in front. I hope for a spectacular and above all ‘clean’ final, with the ball in the game a lot.”

