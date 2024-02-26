These days everyone is wondering what was the straw that broke the camel's back, causing the “definitive” end of the Ferragnez. And someone tries to give an answer. It is hypothesized, in fact, that the journalist Marco Travaglio is the architect of the break between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni. It's all the fault of his participation in Wild Moss.

Chiara Ferragni Marco Travaglio and Fedez

The rumors of the last few hours pointed the finger at the director of 'Fatto Quotidiano'. A few days earlier, in fact, a Wild Moss he would have thrown digs towards the influencer. And Fedez would never have defended his wife.

Luca Sommi's guest on the program Agreements&Disagreements, he's not sure if he's the cause of all this. Although many suspect that the situation was already at its limit and that lack of defense convinced Chiara to send Fedez away from home.

“What if it's really my fault? I don't think we can separate for so little, it's true that we are in an era of superficiality, but so superficial as to separate and end a marriage with two children for one sentence… I said something that everyone knows: that is that Selvaggia Lucarelli's scoop on the fake charity pandoro and the usual fake charity eggs has transformed in the collective imagination, not in court – there are no convictions and it doesn't seem like a matter for a criminal trial – the 'Santa Chiara' in Wanna Brand names. This is what happened.”

Did Marco Travaglio cause the rift between the Ferragnezs? Here are his words

The journalist also tries to analyze what happened to Muschio Selvaggio, in particular Fedez's failure to respond to his accusations.

“Why didn't he answer? What should he have replied, poor guy? I think he knows it too, maybe he doesn't get along very well with the Italian language, but he works and plays with it in the media, so I think he is aware of the reputational damage, through no fault of Selvaggia, resulting from the actions of Chiara Ferragni, unmasked from Lucarelli. So the fault is not Selvaggia, but Chiara, one of the most popular influencers in the world with 30 million followers. And also on this we will see if they are all authentic or not. As for the rest, on the private sphere, I don't want to make any kind of comment or even lash out at such a negative moment for both of us. I would make an obscenity, there are children involved“.

