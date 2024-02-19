There are invitations to a certain type of broadcast that seem designed to stir up a fuss or spark controversy among the public. In the case of Fedez and its Wild Moss (the most followed podcast in Italy for several years) an invitation should not be “foreseen” as a problem for your broadcast. In the case of the last episode, the one which saw the participation of the journalist and founder of 'Il Fatto Quotidiano', Marco Travagliofireworks were to be expected.

In the exceptional episode of Wild Moss which seemed predisposed to arouse controversy, Daniele Capezzone and Marco Travaglio, long-time adversaries and respectively director of 'Libero' and 'Il Fatto Quotidiano', find themselves at the table of video podcasts. At the helm, as usual for a few months now, are Fedez and Mr. Marra. The names of the guests herald a guaranteed spectacle.

The episode, released on February 19, begins with a reflection on 'Berlusconism' (“What has he left us?”, Fedez asked), but takes a different turn leading to conflict the guest Travaglio and the host Fedez. Speaking of the well-known journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli, Travaglio urges the rapper: “she IS your obsession, she transformed your partner into Wanna Marchi”. The director of Il Fatto states:

I don't like prosecuting absentees. Fedez is pissing off Lucarelli because she pinched Chiara Ferragni. I would like to have 20 of Selvaggia Lucarelli. All the serious newspapers would like to have 20, because you would like to have someone who gives you scoops that are shared by everyone. She likes it when she takes the right ones, she doesn't like it when she takes the left ones. […] I find it simply ridiculous that with all the problems that exist in the Italian press for those who lie every day you take it out on someone who always tells the truth. This is the ridiculous thing.

According to Fedez, Selvaggia Lucarelli, does not tell the truth and is sometimes even harmful. In fact, there is also discussion about Giovanna Pedretti, the restaurateur who committed suicide after the reports and debunking carried out by the social influencer's partner, Lorenzo Biagiarelli. Travaglio, however, continues to press the rapper on the “certificates of truth”.