The unbelievable speeches against poverty by Grillo and Conte

Marco Travaglio, director of Il Fatto Quotidiano, was spotted for August 15th at the Praia Art Resort in Isola Capo Rizzuto, in Calabria. The sequence published by Dagospy shows him giggling on the bed with his girlfriend Giorgia Solari while they pass the cell phone, in a wonderful setting of crystal clear waters tinged with emerald green.

The fact that they laugh, e Labor don’t have black eyes, reassures fans of the bony director who was caught being kissed on the street by Veronica Gentili some time ago. Of course the Praia Art Resort is a Cinquestellone of those with a bang, confirming Travaglio’s passion for the Pentastellato.

In itself, the thing would not have anything special, let’s say that in a normal country, basically understood, everyone behaves as he wants and spends his money as he sees fit. However, in this case, there is a “but” as big as a house and that is Travaglio is one of the staunchest defenders of the fight against poverty which Di Maio –it will be recalled- he had managed to abolish the world in one magical night of wonders.

