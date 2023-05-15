This Mother’s Day You may want to watch a movie and for this we have this ranking on Netflix. Although for many this celebration is synonymous with celebration, for thousands it is also a moment of nostalgia, especially when we remember “Frame”, the iconic anime that showed us the journey of a little boy to find his mother. Although this is the main plot of the plot, not everyone knows how it ended. Did the protagonist meet his parent? Here we tell you.

Marco’s mother’s name is Anna Rosi and she left Genoa for Argentina. Photo: Nippon Animation

What happens at the end of “Marco”? Did he manage to find his mom?

After a long list of adventures, visiting many places and making friends along the way, young Marco finally meets his seriously ill mother.

Despite the doctors’ low expectations, she is revitalized when her son embraces her, and once her health improves they return to Genoa together. In the final scene, the little protagonist expresses his desire to become a doctor and return to Argentina to save immigrants in need.

Why did Marco’s mother leave?

The main focus of the series “Marco” is Anna Rossi, the protagonist’s mother, who crosses the ocean to earn money and support her family. However, our young star stops receiving letters from her mother, which is why she believes that something bad has happened to her.

After insisting that his father let him leave the house and look for the lady, Marco embarks on a journey from Italy to Argentina in order to find the woman who gave him life.

