Marco Senise he was one of the well-known faces of the Forum broadcast and we recently saw him at the reality show L’Isola dei Famosi. Charming man but always reserved in his private sphere, he has never been married and has no children.

We recently saw it in action again in the latest edition of The Island of the Famous, once again showing his tough and decisive character. The latter despite never reaching the final, gave the other competitors a hard time by emphasizing his point of view.

In recent days, Marco Senise has returned to the center of social chatter due to the foreclosed payments following a debt of approximately 112 thousand euros. To report the unexpected news is the Messenger who explained in detail the large debt that the well-known tenant had towards Colli d’Oro Srl.

As reported by the Messenger it seems that the tenant for a debt of 112 thousand euros would have been seized of the fees for his participation in the‘Island of the Famous. In 2008 he would have bought an apartment in Rome but would never have paid the fee to the construction company, CIPI Immobiliare srl.

Credit later acquired by the company Colli D’Oro. It would have notified the attachment directly to third parties to Banijay Italia spa, or the company producing the reality show.

The former well-known face of Forum after spending about a month on the island had managed to obtain a large remuneration which, unfortunately, was foreclosed on. It was the lawyer Stefano Scalbi who carried out the foreclosure application for one figure that amounts to approximately 112 thousand euros.

Last August 2nd Banijay Italy he had declared a compression rate of approximately 11,338 euros for Marco Senise. The statements of the latter towards the former tenant were clear: “The aforementioned sum is subject to restriction and will be kept in compliance with the terms of the law until the assignment measures by the competent Judge.“.