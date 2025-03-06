03/06/2025



The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has appeared on television with The Cross of Ash marked on the forehead During an interview in Fox News, which has generated an intense debate on the visibility of faith in the political sphere of the country.

Rubio, of descent Cuban and practicing Catholicparticipated in the morning program of the channel for Talk about foreign policy affairs. However, attention quickly deviated towards the dark brand on its forehead, Symbol of the beginning of Lent In the Christian tradition. The image went viral on social networks and caused divided reactions.

«Today is Ash Wednesdaya day of reflection and humility, ”said the Secretary of State when asked by the presenter about the brand on his face. «For millions of Catholics in the United States and in the world, It is a day of faith that reminds us of our fragility and the need to do good ».

The reactions did not wait. While conservative and religious sectors have praised Rubio’s gesture as a Sample of authenticityother critics have indicated that it could be interpreted as a Strategy to attract the most devout Christian vote. ORGANIZATIONS OF THE SEPARATION BETWEEN CHURCH AND STATE recalled that faith is a personal matter and that public officials should avoid mixing it with their institutional role.









It is not the first time that an American politician appears with the cross of ash on television. In the past, figures like the president Joe Biden and the former governor of Florida Jeb Bush They have also been seen with this Religious symbol. However, in an increasingly polarized political context, the image of Rubio has gained a special meaning and has fueled the debate on the role of religion in government.

At the moment, the State Department Nor he has made official comments On the media impact of Rubio’s gesture, although nearby sources say that the Secretary of State “does not consider that expressing his faith is incompatible with his diplomatic functions.”