US Senator Marco Rubio referred to President Gustavo Petro in relation to the conflict that Israel and Hamas are experiencing today since last Saturday, October 7, when a multiple attack was launched from Gaza.

According to an interview with Luis Carlos Vélez on Univisión, the United States official indicated that andThe “moral cowardice” of leaders who have not openly condemned the actions of Hamas is worrying.

And the position of President Gustavo Petro has been highly questioned on different occasions. In fact, US Senator Marco Rubio had already spoken out on the matter.

“President Petro’s anti-Israeli narrative following the barbaric terrorist attacks in Israel has only fueled anti-Semitic vandalism in Colombia. As a far-left Marxist, Petro continues to be a spokesman for murderers and criminals who are brutally killing innocent Israelis. I join the Colombian-American and Israeli-American community who watched with dismay as the Israeli Embassy in Bogotá was shamefully vandalized“Rubio wrote on his X account, both in English and Spanish.

Israel continues attacking the Gaza Strip See also Putin: “We will turn off the taps”. And he prepares the alliance with Beijing

‘It is a moral confusion on the part of the president of Colombia’: Rubio



The official had a new space to refer to President Petro and other leaders such as Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“It is a moral confusion not only on his part (Obrador), but also from the president of Colombia and others who try to compare and say: ‘Well, but the Israelites do the same as this group’ and it is not true,” he said in an interview with Luis Carlos Vélez on Univisión.

(You can read: More than 700 Hollywood figures sign a letter condemning Hamas’s attack on Israel).

Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza Strip.

This must be openly condemned and the moral cowardice of these leaders is worrying.

And I add: “Here we must directly condemn any group that enters civilian homes and commits massacres against babies, women, elderly people and civilians, they are neither armed nor soldiers.”

Furthermore, he pointed out: “That must be strongly condemned. More Jews died that day than at any time since the end of the Holocaust. “More than 1,200 people, including among them, we now know that 20 thousand Americans have died and many others who are possibly in the hands of Hamas in Gaza.”

“This must be openly condemned and the moral cowardice of these leaders is worrying,” he concluded to the aforementioned media.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

‘We are waiting for death’: Palestinian told of his situation from the Gaza Strip

Colombia: the economic impact that the war between Israel and Hamas will have on the country

LIVE| Syria denounces Israeli attacks against Damascus and Aleppo airports