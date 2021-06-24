The coach and his boys returned to their homeland acclaimed as a star. Merit of their extraordinary European: “In Italy they asked me to pay to be able to train and I was disgusted …”

Marco Rossi and his players have returned to Hungary as heroes. Nobody, not even after the excellent 2016 European Championship, would have expected such a tournament: the group with France, Germany and Portugal was too tough. The absence of a fundamental player like Dominik Szoboszlai is too heavy. Yet, despite these seemingly insurmountable difficulties, the team led by the Italian coach surprised everyone: you try, with those means, to stop the world champions at 1-1. And try to take the lead twice against Germany, caressing up to 6 ‘from the end the idea of ​​passing the turn and sending the Germans home to their stadium.

That of Marco Rossi with his Hungary remains a small masterpiece, perhaps “the” masterpiece of this tournament. Because it is true that reality says last place, elimination and just two points in the standings, but it is always two points more than those predicted, by everyone, at the beginning of the European Championship.

DETERMINATION – To Marco Rossi the merit of having always believed in it, both in his own means and in those of his boys. To have faced all the opponents of the group, too strong in the team, with attention but without fear: even in the only defeat, that of the debut against Portugal, matured after 85 tactically perfect minutes. And to think that the coach, a few years ago, would have liked to quit: “If I had stayed in Italy I would have ended up in my brother’s office, an accountant. I received some offers in Serie C, but they asked me to pay to be able to coach and I was disgusted by it ”.

rebirth – The rebirth in 2012, during a visit to Pippo, a friend with a restaurant in Budapest: “It was the first time in my career that I proposed myself. I got in touch with the Honved manager, who was left without a coach, and signed with the team from the capital ”. The work and sacrifices always pay off, and in fact Rossi brings the title back to the Rossoneri half of Budapest after 24 years. At Honved he trained for four seasons, with a short break in between, then in 2017-18 he was at Dac Dunajska Streda (Sloavacchia). At the end of the championship, the return to Hungary: this time as technical commissioner, with the difficult task of improving the path of Euro 2016, when the team reached the round of 16. On paper, the task failed, but in reality it is as if that result had been overcome: and now, the emotion shown in the press conference after the 1-1 against France can turn into pride. Personal, for the long journey made so far; collective, for having created a group able to stand up to the best.

