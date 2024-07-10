“At this stage, the right and the left are two sides of the same coin, anti-fascism is used as a catwalk tool by the PD”

With this exclusive interview with Affaritaliani.itthe national coordinator of Sovereign Popular Democracy, Mark Rizzoexplains his political commitment which has reached fifty years of militancy.

Why did you leave the honorary presidency of the PC last Sunday?

“I believe that today my political coherence makes me say that popular sovereignism is the best declination of that ancient revolutionary Leninist saying of “the concrete analysis of the concrete situation”.

Today, the fight against war in Europe and in the world forces us to choose clearly which side we are on: whether we want to suffer Atlanticism and the destruction of the European peoples or whether we want to restore dignity and sovereignty to our country in a climate of peace and coexistence between peoples, which can only be achieved with multipolarism”.

Does this mean that geopolitics today has a more strategic interest than what was once defined as the class composition of a country?

“On the contrary, today the two themes are intertwined. Liberal and globalist totalitarianism sees the crushing of the productive middle class, the further deprivation of rights for the working classes, and the subordination to the big financial funds and the dollar will bring nothing but economic and social crisis.

We want unity among the labor forces: workers, artisans, traders, self-employed workers, small and medium-sized businesses against multinationals and big finance, to have an independent Italy that can revive its economy and its dignity by trading with all the states of the world, from the USA to European countries, from Russia to India, from South Africa to China.

Never before has international events hit Italy’s economic and social issues like they do today.

We used to buy cheap gas from Russia, today we continue to buy Russian gas, but paying more, from Algeria and Tunisia and we buy American shale gas, paying four times more than the Americans pay. It seems completely crazy to me”.

You are actually declining a new political theory, with Francesco Toscano, defining it as Popular Sovereignty. In addition to the category of multipolarity, do you have any concrete references in Europe?

“What we are building in Italy is not happening by chance, we hope that at a certain point, hopefully as soon as possible, a pole of popular sovereignism will be built in Europe too, in fact we look with interest at the political experiences of Robert Fico in Slovakia and that of Sahra Wagenknecht in Germany, but we do not hesitate to recognize as equally serious the attempt to give an anti-war orientation made by the Hungarian president Orban”.

No one would have expected someone like you to cite the Hungarian Prime Minister as an example. Is this also why you maintained relations with Alemanno?

“The theme of the fight against war is even greater than historical differences. In this phase, the right and the left are two sides of the same coin, anti-fascism is used as a catwalk tool by the PD and a fake left for electoral purposes, really making the resistance fighters roll over in their graves. In this context, we have also made important initiatives with politicians and intellectuals who come from the right and who are against war and for a multipolar world, but in fact we have never opened a truly political and organizational perspective with Gianni Alemanno”.

In France, Le Pen’s party wins the elections in the first round but then, thanks to a clever electoral law, falls back to third place. What do you think of Melanchon?

“The real enemy is Macron, servant of financial power who embodies in France an idea of ​​modern dictatorship as Draghi did in Italy. Whoever is with them is our enemy, whether they call themselves a fake sovereign right-winger like in Italy or a fake maximalist left-winger, like Melenchon in France, it makes little difference. It’s just smoke in the eyes of the naive.

Our goal is to build forces that have popular sovereignty as their horizon against the greatest danger represented by the violence of NATO and big finance, not by phantom black or brown shirts that no longer exist.

Now in France there will be attempts to revive a system that no longer works and the institutional conflict moves to the halls of the European Parliament and to the elections in the United States”.

What are the key programmatic points of Sovereign Popular Democracy?

“We are working on a flexible program that starts from sovereignty as a fundamental element to reach the daily life of all people: the relaunch of Public Health which, after the shameful affair of the so-called pandemic, leads to a zeroing of the assignment to the Regions of this fundamental element of civilization for our people, also recentralizing in a useful and efficient way a health system with a view more to the quality of national sovereignty than to the new centers of power that would be created with differentiated autonomy.

The theme of work, of full employment that, also thanks to technological innovation, could allow us to valorize work, producing everyone, working less and living better. In this sense we also want to remember the backbone of the productive force of the country, the small and medium-sized business that has always been put aside to favor the Agnellis, the Elkanns and the Benettons, who have brought nothing to the country except taking away funding to produce their profits.

Last but not least, the new generations, who must stop emigrating, must regain control of their future, starting from the valorization of education, with higher wages for teachers, helping the weakest, from the elderly to the disabled, and guaranteeing public housing and public services for the disadvantaged groups, putting the issue of the safety of every citizen back at the center of the chaotic life of our cities. To do this, we need to stop giving importance to the pseudo-culture of political correctness in general terms and blocking wild immigration as a point in particular.

Africa must be left to Africans, who must have control of the resources and raw materials of their countries to prevent the free market economy from forcing us into a clash between the poor using immigrants as an “industrial reserve army” aimed at reducing wages and rights for all workers.

Only with a true popular sovereign democracy could we achieve these results.

It will take time but this is the future of the new politics.”