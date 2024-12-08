“Amazing!” Marco Reus said this word again and again. That he had just won the first national championship of his career with the Los Angeles Galaxy: “Amazing.” Those fans in the stadium – due to the regulations, the Galaxy had had home advantage against the New York Red Bulls, and all hell had actually broken loose: “Amazing .” These four months since arriving from Europe: “Amazing.” The team, the coach and of course the physios who took care of his groin in the days before the final: “Amazing.” Reus didn’t just express his joy out of, but he showed that in this short time he was already a real one Angeleno has become: The residents of LA say “amazing” to everything they think is good, and they express the degree of their rapture by the length of the second “a”. The title with Galaxy according to Reus: “Amaaazing” – i.e.: rock solid.