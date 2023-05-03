Marco Predolin leaves the Island of the famous, the outburst on social media

Marco Predolin had to leave the Island of the famous due to physical problems: the conductor, however, vented on social media, emphasizing that it was not his decision, but rather the production of the reality show.

On his profile In fact, Marco Predolin published a post on Instagram in which he said: “I wanted to thank everyone for the affection you have shown me and for the nice words you have written to me!”.

I want to clarify that going out was not my decision but a decision of the production following blood tests which highlighted my unsuitability to continue to support forced lack of food. I am very sorry that this adventure of mine ended like this, thanks again to everyone, we will see you on Monday in the studio”.

Marco Predolin is the second competitor to have to leave the reality show due to physical problems. Even the shipwrecked Claudia Motta, in fact, left the program after falling from the rocks.

“Claudia is not among the castaways – Alvin announced during the episode broadcast on the evening of Monday 2 May – because during an excursion she was the victim of a fall, I want to reassure that she is already better, she is serene and that’s all ok, only that the opinion of the doctors is not to bring it back into the game. She officially she is no longer a competitor of the Island of the Famous ”.