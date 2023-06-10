Golden Eagles became one of the great sensations of the BetPlay League 2023 I, led by coach Lucas González and striker Marco Pérez they managed to stay with the first place in the all against all of the FPC.

(It may be of interest to you: Dimayor punishes Daniel Cataño, from Millionaires, again: this is the reason).

The Antioquia team made its fans dream with the great game it showed in stadiums throughout the country. One of the main people responsible for the club’s good season was Marco Pérez, who is key in Lucas González’s scheme and he is the top scorer in the Colombian League with 13 goals.

Águilas Doradas defeated Pereira and is the new leader of the League. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Marco Pérez and moments of panic on a plane



Although Golden Eagles stayed without chances of qualifying for the grand final of the BetPlay League 2023 I, the club traveled this Friday to the department of Nariño to face the match against sports grassin what will be date 5 of Group A of the semifinal home runs.

Despite being one of the most lethal strikers in Colombian Professional Soccer, it seems that Marco Pérez has a weakness for flying and it was a teammate who was in charge of ‘leaving him in a bad light’ in front of the fans and followers who enjoyed the funny moment.

(Read here: Marco Pérez makes a serious accusation: ‘Álex Mejía called me a slave’, video).

On the trip to Pasto, Jean Pineda decided to take out his cell phone in mid-flight and record the moments of anguish that your partner lived in the middle of the turbulence, before landing at the Nariño airport.

(We recommend reading: Luis “Chino” Sandoval reappears after leaking a video with a woman who is not his wife).

Mark showed that he is afraid of airplanes in the images that went viral. And it is that the player born in Quibdó he looked scared, holding tight to the seat, praying and making panicked faces in the turbulence.

Also, when the plane was moving back and forth, the player he began to shout and look from one side to the other, while his teammates were completely calm and laughing at the moment. Fortunately, the plane that was taking Águilas Doradas to Pasto landed without any further news, but Marco Pérez realized that his thing is not to fly.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Receive on your Whatsapp all the sports news of the day, matches, leagues and races instantly

More news in EL TIEMPO