The Colombian National Team scored a goal in its two games of theSouth American qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup and effectiveness in front of goal was once again a crucial issue, although in the warm-up friendlies it did not seem like a problem.

Santos Borré, who has just debuted with Werder Bremen, started against Venezuela and Chile and scored the only goal. But, in case you need help, there is a volunteer in the Colombian League.

Rafael Santos Borré celebrates his goal with Colombia.

Marco Pérez is running for the attack of the National Team

In fact, he already acts as one of them when defending Luis Sinisterra from criticism for missing a goal almost scored against Chile: “To me, first of all, Sinisterra seems like an excellent player, there’s a reason he’s in Europe, but we forwards Sometimes we go through those plays, when I was his age, not that one but many more I failed. I thank God that over the years I learned a lot and today I can tell you that I am a complete forward, now, it wasn’t before.”

And he added: “He wanted to hit it first, but he couldn’t hit it, I personally don’t touch Juanfer there, but I go with my left, from an angle and he didn’t want to take advantage, he didn’t want to hit it in front of Juanfer. “Juanfer, but in the second he should have given it to him with his left because it looks clear. But hey, that helps him a lot to learn, he is an excellent player, there is a reason he is in Europe,” he said in a chat with Snail Radio.

Marco Pérez is the top scorer in the League with 20 goals all year and is part of the team that is fighting at the top of the table. But with Néstor Lorenzo, the only one from the local tournament who made the call was Álvaro Montero.

One’s dream is always to wear the shirt of one’s country, I would feel very happy if at some point I am given that opportunity.

When asked about a possible call to the Colombian National Team, the striker explained that he is ready when they need him: “As a player like that, be it a forward, a midfielder, a goalkeeper, one’s dream is always to wear the shirt of one’s country, I “I would be very happy if at some point I am given that opportunity.”

And he concluded his talk by explaining: “you work for that and when it’s not your turn, then give strength to the National Team, the truth is that there is a good replacement, there are also players who come in a process with Pékerman and now with Néstor So for me the National Team is very good, I have seen it very well. I liked how the two friendlies ended, not the official ones, but they gave them the task and they won at home and tied as visitors, I think we are going to be in the world cup,” concluded Marco Pérez.

