Marco Odermatt has taken care of the next Swiss ski festival day. The world champion won the Super-G in Crans-Montana in front of his team-mate Alexis Monney and the South Tyrolean Dominik Paris. With his eighth World Cup victory this season, Odermatt explained the leadership in the overall classification and in the discipline rating. For the heavily crisising German speed team, only Romed Baumann and Luis Vogt started. Baumann became 21st, Vogt was eliminated.

The Swiss are the measure of things in the fast disciplines this winter. In the departure on Saturday they even celebrated a triple success by world champion Franjo von Allmen.

Odermatt can secure the overall victory in Super-G in the next race in Kvitfjell in Norwegian for the third time. His lead over the Italian Mattia Casse, which is second -placed in this classification, is 181 points.