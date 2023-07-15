These are the words of the artist’s son: “Sabrina Laganà and I are separating in a civil way”

Over the past few hours Marco Morandi, son of the great Gianni Morandi, became the protagonist of an announcement that left everyone speechless. The singer and musician has confessed that he and his wife have decided to separate. Following the words of Marco Morandi, Sabrina Laganà intervened to tell her.

During an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, Marco Morandi revealed that he and his wife are separating. The love story between the son of Gianni Morandi and his wife ends after a good 23 years. To the well-known newspaper, the artist considered the separation civil, respectful and serene.

Following the words that Marco Morandi released to ‘Corriere della Sera’, Sabrina Lagana she intervened on her social page where she commented on what was declared by her now ex-husband. These were her words about it:

As much as you try to do everything in the most civil and peaceful way possible, it is still the end of a 23-year-long relationship that brings downs and anguishes that are often difficult to manage in the context of a life that continues regardless of your pain.

Despite this, the priorities remain i three children that Marco Morandi and Sabrina Laganà had together: Jacopo, Leonardo and Tommaso:

Net of all this, our union has given birth to 3 splendid forms of humanity… which remain our absolute priority… We have never lost our way in this intention. Now let’s see what awaits us …. I always trust in that light at the bottom of the tunnel ….

At the moment, Gianni Morandi’s son has remained silent and has decided not to comment on the words released by his ex wife about the end of their relationship after 23 years of love and three children.