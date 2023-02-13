Marco Mengoni is the winner of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival. On the occasion of the final of the singing festival, the artist in the competition appeared on the stage of the Ariston Theater with a total black look. The outfit was then embellished with super prestigious gold and diamond jewels. Let’s discover together their dizzying value!

Since the beginning of the 73rd edition of the San Remo FestivalMarco Mengoni was the big in the race favored by the Italian public. The artist had established himself as winner winning first place in all the rankings drawn up during the five evenings of the singing festival. Well yes, in the end i prognostics they addressed exactly.

Bringing to the stage of the Ariston Theater the song “Two lives”, the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival was won by the person concerned who will represent Italy at theEurovision Song Contest 2023. However, in addition to being a huge phenomenon in the music world, Mengoni is a real one style icon.

On the occasion of the final of the singing festival conducted by Amadeus, the winner appeared on the stage of the Ariston Theater with a all-black look composed of satin waistcoat and coordinated trousers. To take care of every detail of her designer outfit Versace was the stylist Lorenzo Posoccothe image expert who also took care of Elodie.

However, it was the prestigious ones that captured the attention of Italian viewers gold jewelry hey diamonds signed Tiffany & Co flaunted during the five evenings. As for the finale night, the singer wore two Tiffani Lock bracelets, a Tiffany T bracelet, two rings, and a pair of T1 hoop earrings. The total value of such jewels is ben 62,050 euros.