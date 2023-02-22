According to some sources, Marco Mengoni would have earned a staggering sum with the victory in Sanremo

Without any shadow of a doubt, Marco Mengoni is a true icon in the world of Italian music. After winning the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival, many have wondered how much the singer has earned. This was revealed by the source “quifinanza.it”. Let’s find out the mind-boggling figure together!

With his song “Due Vite”, Marco Mengoni conquered the victory in the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival. Besides, it’s not his first time. In fact, already in 2010 the famous singer had earned the first place in the ranking of the singing festival with the song “The essential”.

At a distance of well 10 years, Mengoni is back to being excited on the stage of the Ariston Theater. However, there are many people who wonder how much his is I earn after the win. He thought about satisfying the most curious “quifinanza.it” who stated:

The only expected reimbursement amounts to 48,000 euros, but this is a sum intended to cover the costs incurred for the organization and production of the piece presented.

Therefore, according to what the source claims, the cash of the artist from Ronciglione derive from records soldwith a contract with Sony for 300,000 euros and the company No Comment Opificio Musicale Srl:

This company deals with the production and distribution of posters, stickers, books, records and much more for the big names in Italian music. According to data filed with the business register, the company’s balance sheet in 2021 recorded a turnover between 600,000 and 1,500,000 euros, with a profit of 101,000 euros.



Marco Mengoni: the meaning of the song “Due Vite”

On the Ariston stage, Marco Mengoni wanted to convey a important message with his song “Two lives”. He declared it himself during an interview. These were hers words: