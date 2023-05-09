The winner of Sanremo 2023 will represent Italy at the singing event in Liverpool

Marco Mengoniwinner of the Sanremo Festival 2023 with the song Two lives will represent Italy at theEurovision Song Contest directly into the final of May 13 in Liverpool. She had already taken part in the demonstration in 2013.

Marco Mengoni at Eurovision: when he sings — Marco Mengoni is therefore the singer competing for Italy at theEurovision Song Contest 2023 because he is the winner of the Sanremo Festival 2023 with the song Two lives. He will present himself at the event with a reduced and rearranged version of the song, in order to stay within the maximum 3 minutes of duration foreseen by the regulation. Italy is among the countries that have direct access to the final of Eurovision, to be held saturday 13 May at Liverpool Arena. However Mengoni will be able to tread the stage before, because during the semifinal on Tuesday 9 May the track, certified triple platinum, will be presented out of competition.

At the end of April Marco Mengoni presented his new album Prismwhich closes the multi-platinum trilogy of Matter and will be available starting May 26. As confirmed by the songwriter himself in a recent interview with TV radio courierto prepare for Eurovision he was divided between a myriad of appointments, among maxi and mini concerts around Europehosted on various foreign televisions, without neglecting physical training and "my weekly hour of mental therapy". Among the other concerts held on the way to Eurovision in the past weeks, we recall the one on April 24th at Paristhen the next day at Brusselson April 27 a Frankfurt am Main (Germany) and 29 a Zurich, in Switzerland. Marco Mengoni has announced a European tour that will visit 8 countries next autumn.

Prismwhich closes the trilogy of Matter, is Marco Mengoni's eighth studio album, to which are added the four recorded live. His springboard was in 2009 the third edition of X Factorwhose victory allowed him to get with the record company Sony Music a contract worth 300,000 euros, as well as participation by right in the section Artists to the Sanremo Music Festival 2010. On December 3 of the same year his first single D was releasedwhere you fly, interpreted during the X Factor final, while the following day his first EP with the same title was released, platinum with over 80,000 copies sold. In 2013 he won his first Sanremo Festival with The essential – granting an encore in 2023 with Two lives – and to the following Eurovision Song Contest he ranks 7th but gets the recognition of Radio Award as Best Male Act. Mengoni is also the first Italian artist to have won the Best European Act garlic MTV Europe Music Awards (2010 and 2015), as well as the first Italian to perform at Billboard Film & TV Music Conference of Los Angeles (2013). In the same year he becomes the first Italian finalist as Worldwide Act garlic MTV Europe Music Awards 2013while the following year he obtained the recognition of in Los Angeles Best Italian Singer to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. In 2021 she won the Power Hits Summer with the song But tonight.

In 2013 Marco Mengoni has already participated in Eurovision, where he presented a rearranged and shortened version of de The essential, with which he had won the Sanremo Festival the same year. His position in the final standings was 7th place. Since then, however, Mengoni is today a more mature and complete artistmuch more appreciated than before on the international scene, as confirmed by the sold out of all four European concerts which preceded Eurovision. In short, Marco certainly has a few more chances to gain a hold on the public this time, even if, according to the bookmakers, Sweden, Ukraine and Finland are the favorite countries, while Italy is only ninth at the moment. Asked precisely about the goal of this edition of Eurovision, Mengoni reiterates that he just wants to have fun and to want to let the music speakthanks to the message of inclusion and sharing represented by the song Two lives. Predictions in short, they don't do it.