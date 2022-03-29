The former pilot recounted a bad period in his life when he left home.

All ‘Island of the Famous certainly there are also touching and moving moments. Like the one yesterday that saw the protagonist Marco Melandri. The former shipwrecked pilot from the island told Ilary about the bad time he had spent when he was in crisis with his wife Manuela Raffaetà.

After a period of separation, the two have returned for a few months to live under the same roof also for the sake of their daughter Martina who is now 7 years old.

“We have been together for 16 years, we had a difficult time as I believe all couples: we broke up for almost a year” – Marco confessed that thanks to the experience of the island he is reflecting well on what has happened in his life.

The pilot confessed to having suffered from panic attacks. “Manuela had a problem that she had been carrying around for years. I started having panic attacks while driving. I didn’t want to go home, so I was wasting more and more time in parking lots. There I understood the need to break away “.

Source: Mediaset

So Melandri decided to separate the streets from his wife by also leaving home. We are at the end of 2020 and Marco starts dating another woman. But the daughter Martina begins to feel more and more sick and to darken.

So he decided to retrace his steps. “At that time my daughter wasn’t as bright as before, she wasn’t the same. I decided to end the relationship, even for her: I couldn’t give her what she deserved “ – confessed the castaway a Ilary Blasi.

Now things between him and his wife are back in a great way. “Stronger than ever. Family is everything to me”- she confessed while Manuela listened to her husband’s words from the studio visibly moved.