Marco Mazzoli is the winner of The island of the famous 2023. The famous radio host of the “Zoo 105” wanted to dedicate the victory to Paolo Noise and Chico Forti. This is what he declared in his moving speech.

On June 19, 2023 the the final de The island of the famous. To accredit the title of winner it was Marco Mazzoli. The latter was awarded the jackpot of 100,000 euros, half of which will be donated to charity.

At the program hosted by Ilary Blasi, the radio host of the “Zoo 105” appeared moved and excited. Following the victory, he became the protagonist of a touching speech pronounced live.

Marco Mazzoli’s speech on L’Isola Dei Famosi

At first, Mazzoli did i thanks to the whole production of the reality show and his family:

I have to thank everyone because I was really a bad person. I have to thank the man who has believed in me since day one, and it is Celeste, the head writer who is someone to whom I owe a lot. He is a very handsome man, very charming, many say that he is my real father. I want to thank all the production, who are amazing people. I thank Alvin who is a brother, you from the studio.

Subsequently the moving dedication to Paolo Noise and Chico Forti. These were hers words: