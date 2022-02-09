Aston Martin has named Marco Mattiacci, former Ferrari team principal in Formula 1, as sales manager in charge of the brand’s activities. His arrival follows an unhappy time for the British carmaker’s management, as several top managers have left. The management of Lawrence Stroll and Tobias Moers is therefore enriched by a character who knows both the sporting side of motoring and the productive side. – despite the not too positive previous experience in the then electric start-up Faraday Future.

Mattiacci will bring to the British company over a decade of experience in Ferrari, a company in which he was director for the North American market. He was the director of the Gestione Sportiva Ferrari from 14 April to 24 November 2014, later replaced by Maurizio Arrivabene. Aston Martin said Mattiacci will immediately begin his new role, overseeing the customer experience, brand positioning and product integration, “playing a key role in the future commercial and product strategy“.

“As we continue this new era for Aston, a key pillar is unleashing our brand’s potential, given its customer loyalty and huge global appeal.“, he has declared Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin. “I am delighted to welcome Marco, I look forward to working with him to accelerate our plan for the future“, Reiterated the former AMG executive.

Mattiacci’s appointment is the latest news after a series of major changes that have impacted the company. In recent months, Aston Martin’s chief executive officer David King, director of operations Q Simon Lane and global president of the United Kingdom and South Africa Phil Eaglesfield have left Aston Martin. Moers’s position has also been called into question, according to rumors from several British newspapers.

“Having enjoyed affection, passion and loyalty for 109 years, Aston is now attracting a new generation of customers, thanks to an ultra-luxury experience and a return to Grand Prix racing. Working together with an experienced and passionate team, I look forward to being the keeper of this iconic brand“, Mattiacci said.