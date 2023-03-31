Marco Masini that “vaffa” that made him famous today knows who to direct it to. The addressee is the person who spread the bad luck story. “I know who it was who said that I bring bad luck”.

Marco Masini talks to Corriere della Sera, from his love for Fiorentina to his indestructible friendship with three other Tuscans: Carlo Conti, Leonardo Pieraccioni and Giorgio Panariello. “Every summer the four of us goofballs meet at Carlo’s house. Eating focaccia all’olio leafing through the sports papers with greasy fingers, discussing friendlies in August and the most improbable deals on the transfer market”. All very different, in private, from their public role. “Giorgio is very sensitive, he has had difficult moments with his brother and he was one of the first to be close to me when I needed it, he always manages to defuse and this helps”. Like all artists, Masini had some difficulties. But one, that of the absurd reputation of bringing bad luck, runs the risk of ruining his life.

The accusation of bringing bad luck and ostracism against him. So much so that in 2001 she announced that she no longer wanted to sing: “They won’t ruin my life like Mia Martini”, she was the one who denounced her. “I didn’t want to retire, just warn my fans that it wasn’t my fault she wasn’t seeing me around anymore. The TVs didn’t want to host me. Those of my record company told me: ‘Sorry, but you are an unsaleable product’”. To start the insult “an insider. The same that, every time he mentioned himself to me, he made the horns or other exorcisms. Colleagues, friends, luckily stayed close to me. Eros Ramazzotti is among those who defended me the most”.

The singer also talks about his hair: “I started losing it as a boy, when I was doing my military service in the Vam, the air force supervisor, because of the tight helmet. I didn’t have the transplant, but a thickening with artificial hair, they are Japanese, they hold up to 80 kilos of tear”. Word of Marco Masini who, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, revealed the “secret” of his flowing hair, explaining that he had resorted to technology to combat hair loss and admitting that he had committed this “sin” of vanity .