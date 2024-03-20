Having just left the Cinecittà reality show, the former judo star explained why he decided to participate in the GF

Strategist to whom? Marco Maddaloni he firmly rejects the accusations of being fake, in an interview given to the weekly Who by Alfonso Signorini just after saying goodbye to Big Brother, after the painful mourning. However, she recognizes that she accepted the court of the Canale 5 reality show for a very specific reason: earn. Unlike many characters, who make all kinds of excuses to avoid admitting the truth, she prefers to be completely transparent.

Marco Maddaloni explains why he agreed to become a competitor of Big Brother

As soon as he left the Mediaset program, the athlete responded to the accusations of his detractors, according to whom he was a strategist, but he likes calculating probabilities. In all participations in reality shows, he tries to resist as long as possible, so as to have a greater economic return. Before joining the Cinecittà House, he had already competed in theIsland of the Famous in 2019until the victory in the final against Marina La Rosa, Luca Vismara, Sarah Altobello and Aaron Nielsen.

As a judoka Marco Maddaloni has won various titles. Yet, unlike the status enjoyed by footballers and the like, the numbers in his world are not high. And he likes the good life, like going out to eat with his wife or letting his kids hang out at the pool. He invested the money he earned on TV in the real estate sector, but there were periods where she lived in a 60m2 attic with the rest of the family to rent the rest of the house and have an income.

Even in his periods of glory, with the wages obtained in judo Marco Maddaloni would not have been able to guarantee his family the desired standard of living. Today it doesn't bring him anything, but While active, the prison police paid him 1,400 euros a month. His autobiography, due out in April, tells us about himself: through his personal experience he urges you to never give up. She teaches him sport.