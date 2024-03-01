Goodbye to Mario: the father-in-law of Marco Maddaloni, Big Brother competitor. He was like a father to him and he decides to greet him like this.

Marco Maddalonicompetitor of Big Brother, suffered a painful loss with the passing of his father-in-law Mario Giamminelli. Mario, father of his wife Romina, with whom Marco married in 2015, represented an affectionate point of reference within the family. The bond between Marco and Mario was solid and deep, with Mario accepting Marco from the first days as a full member of his family.

Their relationship was as close as Marco described Mario like a second father, highlighting the warm welcome and support she has received from him over the years. The news of Mario's death deeply shook Marco, leading him to make the difficult decision to temporarily leave the house Big Brother. At this moment she preferred to be close to her family due to the mourning.

The judoka shared a touching message on social media, in which he expressed his grief and gratitude towards his father-in-law. He remembered the happy moments spent together, such as Sunday lunches and the family warmth that he found in Mario's house. These were his words:

A man never dies if there is someone who remembers him. You were a second father to me, you welcomed me into your family 15 years ago and since then I have been treated just like a son. And every time I needed family affection I found refuge in your house. I will miss our endless Sunday lunches. I'll miss that whole piece of the world a bit. Rest in peace “On” Mario.

Romina, Marco's beloved wife, shared her pain and appreciation for her father-in-law, thanking him for everything he did for the family and for the support he always showed Marco.

The Big Brother community and Marco's fans have expressed their love and support during this difficult time. The production of the program has publicly expressed solidarity with Marco, assuring him that his television family is at his side in this moment of pain and sadness.