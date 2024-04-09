Marco Maddaloni reveals to the public the plans he has regarding his future work

Marco Maddaloni took part in the latest edition of Big Brother. Due to a loss very close to him, he then decided to leave the reality show prematurely, even if just a few episodes before the Final. What are his plans for the future?

Big Brother: Marco Maddaloni is also among the competitors in the race

In the latest edition of Big Brother, several names in Italian sport and television honored the public with their presence. Among these also includes the martial arts expert Marco Maddalonialready accustomed to the world of reality shows.

In fact, the judoka took part in an old edition of The Island of the Famous and he also won this program. Inside the house Maddaloni made himself heard and formed more or less important bonds with some of his roommates.

With some of them the friendship is continuing outside and Marco is really very happy with all this. The contestant left the reality show shortly before the semi-final due to the death of his father-in-law and then decided not to return even though he had the chance.

Marco Maddaloni talks about his plans for the future

During a recent interview, Maddaloni had the opportunity to talk about thetelevision experience just lived. She then wanted to express an idea of ​​what hers could be working future, focusing on what he intends to do next. I think I understand the dynamics of reality television very well and I would like to be a commentator. I no longer have the strength to participate as a competitor, I understood it in the Big Brother house.

As said before Maddaloni he has repeatedly ventured into this sector by taking part in programs such as Celebrity Chef and Beijing Express. Probably, therefore, the athlete dreams of a career in front of the small screen cameras!