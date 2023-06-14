Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

06/14/2023 – 8:32 am

O Federal Official Gazette (DOU) This Wednesday, the 14th, brings the enactment of Decree Nº 11,563, which regulates the law establishing the Legal Framework for Cryptocurrencies. The Executive defined the Central Bank (BC) as the authority responsible for disciplining the activities of virtual asset service providers in the country.

The text reinforces that the Securities Commission continues with its attributions of supervising assets that represent securities. Designations to the National Consumer Protection System are also maintained.

The BC will have the task of instituting the infralegal regulation for the sector, in addition to authorizing and supervising service provider companies. Based on the established conditions, there will be a period of at least six months to adapt to the new rules, in accordance with Law No. 14,478.























